The students of Gargi College of Delhi University have staged a protest inside the college campus on Monday against the inaction of police on the incident of alleged sexual assault by a group of “drunken men” during the varsity’s annual fest.

The incident is of February 6 at the women’s college of Delhi University situated in South Delhi where some drunken men reportedly entered the college and manhandled the students.

It was the third day of the college’s annual festival ‘Reverie’ when some anonyms “drunken” men entered the college campus and the students allegedly manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted the girls at the fest.

Protesting against the incident on Monday, the students gathered inside the college against the management and soon the number of students reached between 1500 to 2000.

The news agency IANS reported that soon after a meeting was called by the management with the protesting students.

“We have put our demands before the management. The principal and proctor have asked for an hour. We are now waiting for their response,” a student told IANS. He also added that they are continuing the protest.

Few teachers also came out in support of the protesting students.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal also reached the college in support of the protesting students.

“We are investigating the matter and issuing notices to Delhi Police and college administration. Action should be taken against those who did this and those who protected them,” Maliwal said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took the cognizance of the incident and a team is also scheduled to visit the college.

“A senior woman officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Geetanjali Khandelwal will lead the inquiry. She is in contact with the principal of college over the incident,” Delhi Police said.

On the incident, DCP South Atul Thakur said, “We are inquiring into the matter. No complaint has been received so far.”

The matter also echoed in the Upper House of the Parliament, as the Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Sanjay Singh gave a zero hour notice in the House over the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted on the incident over Twitter and demanded the safety of the college students by saying, “The incident at Gargi College is very saddening and disappointing. Such incidents won’t be tolerated and the culprits should be arrested and punished. Authorities should ensure the safety of college students.”

गार्गी कॉलेज में हमारी बेटियों के साथ बद्सलूकी बेहद दुखद और निराशाजनक है। इसे क़तई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। दोषियों को पकड़ कर सख्त से सख्त सजा मिलनी चाहिए। और ये सुनिश्चित हो कि हमारे कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे सुरक्षित हों। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 10, 2020

A second-year student was quoted by IANS as saying, “Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable.”

However, the college principal and the proctor remained unavailable for any comments.