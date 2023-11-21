DC examines safety aspects of strategic Khalleni Tunnel in Doda

As a follow-up of the tunnel collapse in Uttrakhand, Deputy Commissioner of the Doda district, Harvinder Singh, on Tuesday examined safety aspects of the strategic Khalleni Tunnel.

The DC inspected various aspects of the tunnel, including its structural integrity, ventilation systems, lighting facilities, and other safety measures. He also reviewed compliance of the construction project with the specified standards and guidelines.

DC expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and appreciated the efforts of the construction team. He emphasized the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame and ensuring that the quality of work meets the required standards.

The Khalleni Tunnel is a significant infrastructure development project of alternate National Highway 244 under execution of NHIDCL, in Doda and Kishtwar district, which aims to improve connectivity and enable smooth transportation in the region. The tunnel, once completed, will provide a short and more efficient route for commuters, particularly during harsh weather conditions.

Harvinder Singh assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to expedite the construction work and ensure its timely completion. He also urged the concerned authorities to maintain quality control throughout the project to ensure a safe and durable tunnel for the benefit of the local community.