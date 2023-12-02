Day before Counting, Congress approaches EC with complaint against BRS

The Telangana Congress has registered a complaint with the Election Commission accusing the BRS Government in the state of planning to disburse about Rs 6,000 crore among their “favourite contractors” expecting kickbacks in return from them.

The Opposition party added that thousands of acres of assigned lands were being transferred to the family members of the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in benami of transactions with the help of Dharani Portal, the integrated land record system.

With almost all Exit Polls predicting a clean sweep by the Congress in the elections the party is apprehends the BRS would try to misuse the powers vested in it and make changes in its favour in the last two-three days of the government.

Incidentally, the chief minister called for a meeting of the state cabinet on 4 December at 2 pm in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, a day after the counting of votes in an avowed move to boost the morale of party cadres.

A Congress team led by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and submitted a memorandum in this regard in a bid to gain an upper hand over the BRS. “Since ECI didn’t permit the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu during the Model Code of Conduct period the government of Telangana is planning to disburse the same amount to favoured contractors for receiving commissions / kickbacks. Large payments amounting to Rs 6000 crores are being made to their favourite contractors out of turn,” read the complaint.

The Congress further alleged, “Thousands of acres of assigned lands in Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy and Medchal districts which were assigned lands as per previous land records, Dharani portal is being misused to change land title records. These properties are being transferred to the benamis of the chief minister’s family members.”

The Opposition party demanded that the chief secretary should be directed to follow due process to ensure that the present BRS government does not misuse its power in the last 2-3 days. Key Congress leaders such as party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Gvivek Venkataswamy and Madhu Yakshi Goud accompanied the PCC chief when he met the CEO.