Danish pharma giant launches weight-loss drug ‘WeGovy’ in India

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk on Tuesday announced the launch of Wegovy, a weight-loss drug in an easy-to-use pen format, in India. The launch comes months after US-based pharma giant Eli Lilly & Company introduced another top-selling obesity drug, Mounjaro, in the country.

“Obesity is not just a personal health concern — it is a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to ignore. Recognising this, we are proud to announce that we are bringing Wegovy to Indians as a transformative and evidence-based therapeutic solution with the convenience of a world-class, state-of-the-art pen device,” said Vikrant Shrotriya – Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

In contrast to Mounjaro, which was launched in March 2025 in two dosages — 2.5 mg and 5 mg, priced at Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 respectively- the Danish company has introduced five dosage options for its self-injectable weight-loss drug, with variable monthly pricing for the higher strengths. The lower doses: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg, are priced at Rs 17,345 per pen, while the higher doses of 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg are priced at Rs 24,280 and Rs 26,015 per pen, respectively.

This is a prescription only medication to be administered once weekly, the company noted. “We have priced our product for innovation, and it has been rightly priced for India to address India’s growing burden of overweight and obesity,” added Shrotriya.

Wegovy contains semaglutide as its active ingredient — a compound that mimics glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone released in response to food. GLP-1 regulates blood glucose levels and metabolism by targeting key areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation and food intake.

It reduces hunger, improves satiety, and cuts down food cravings, eventually inducing weight loss. Because of these effects, semaglutide has shown benefits in long-term weight management and in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in people with obesity.

Novo Nordisk said that clinical studies with semaglutide 2.4 mg showed that at least one in three individuals achieved 20% or more weight loss when the drug was used alongside lifestyle interventions such as a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Meanwhile, there are some known side effects observed during animal and clinical studies. Most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and abdominal pain. In people with type 2 diabetes, the drug may cause low blood sugar. Other reported issues for diabetics include gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat.

Rodent studies have indicated a potential risk of thyroid tumours or thyroid cancer associated with Wegovy. Additionally, cases of acute pancreatitis and gallbladder problems were observed in clinical trials.