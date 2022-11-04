Dance Festival, a hope for survival of endangered skill of Matparai

It gives an immense hope that there are passionate individuals in all walks of life who devote their time, energy and resources just to keep alive several traditional arts which are facing existential threat.

Durg-based engineer Abhishek Sapan is one such person who fervently believes that he had to revive the Matparai craft which is nearly extinct. Matparai is a kind of art made using soil and paper, Abhishek said. He had seen his mother and grandmother making this craft when he was a child. His childhood memories pressed and helped him to gear up for the fading art.

Mega occasions such as the Tribal Dance Festival came handy to his mission. It’s a strong marketing strategy where artisans may expect positive feedback from both domestic and international customers, he further added.

He believes that being one of the few surviving Matparai artist, Rajyotsav will certainly boost his his revenue besides promotion of Chhattisgarhi culture at the global level. Mat (soil) and parai (paper) are mixed to create “papier marchie” art.

The Rajyotsav welcomed around 1,500 artists from different states and countries and people are delighted to witness obsolete art forms, he said.

Speaking highly of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said that CM is keen to safeguard the traditions and rights of the indigenous people.