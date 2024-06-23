Dadasiba Hospital to be transformed into an Aadarsh Swaysthya Sansthan: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of Civil Hospital Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that the hospital would be upgraded to a 50-bed facility in the first phase and to a 100-bed hospital in the second phase.

He directed the Public Works Department to ensure the quality of the construction.

Emphasizing the hospital’s importance as the primary healthcare provider in Jaswan region, he assured that all deficiencies would be addressed.

The Chief Minister said: “Approximately 50 per cent of the construction is complete, with an additional Rs 3.61 crore required to finish the remaining work, which the state government will provide.”

“To enhance healthcare services, the hospital will be staffed with specialist doctors in gynaecology, orthopaedics, surgery, and anaesthesia, as well as lab technicians,” he said.

Specialist doctors in sub-division level hospitals will be deployed to improve local healthcare accessibility, he added.

Sukhu expressed concern over the slow pace of the hospital’s construction over the past five years and called for an acceleration of the work.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to enhancing health facilities across Himachal Pradesh.

“In a recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to create and fill 200 medical officer positions in the Health and Family Welfare Department. Additionally, 22 posts for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor will be filled in various medical colleges state-wide,” he said.

Efforts to improve emergency health services include creating eight emergency medical officer positions at Tanda Medical College in Kangra and five Assistant Professor positions at Chamba Medical College, which will facilitate the establishment of functional Trauma Centres in these institutions, he added.