Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify into a severe storm; Karnataka, Goa, M’rashtra, to be affected

Cyclone “Biparjoy,” which is currently over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjacent east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to shift northward and grow into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours and affect Karnataka, Goa, M’rashtra, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

In the next three to four days, the storm’s harsh weather and sea conditions might cause the wind to gust to 160 kmph, reaching 135 to 145 kmph on occasion. Fishermen have been advised not to enter the sea by the weather office.

Bangladesh named cyclone Biparjoy, As it comes closer to India’s west coast, where important ports and refineries are located, Cyclone Biparjoy, which is delaying the arrival of monsoon rains there, is expected to strengthen into a very strong storm in the Arabian Sea.

The cyclone has intensified into a severe storm and will continue to move north over the next 24 hours, according to a statement from the India Meteorological Department. The organisation has indicated that the system will have a significant impact on Kerala’s ability to receive monsoon rains by displacing clouds and moisture.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported cyclonic circulation in the Southeast Arabian Sea on June 5, 2023. It is very likely that a low-pressure area will develop over the same region under its influence within the following 24 hours.



Cyclone “Biparjoy,” The first storm to form in the Arabian Sea this year, has quickly grown into a powerful cyclone. According to forecasters, it will have a “weak” impact on the southern peninsula and “mild” monsoon onset over Kerala.

Fishermen are recommended not to enter the centre and adjacent parts of the south Arabian Sea from June 7 to June 9, and the centre and adjacent areas of the north and south Arabian Sea on June 10. This advice is found on the IMD’s official website.

On June 6 and 7, fishermen in the Lakshadweep and Maldives regions, as well as those near the beaches of Kerala and Karnataka, should exercise caution. The Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra coasts should be avoided from June 8 to June 10, according to the IMD.