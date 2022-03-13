CWC meet commences to discuss party’s electoral rout in 5 states

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) – the party’s highest decision-making body, commenced on Sunday afternoon at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The party’s rout in the recently held Assembly polls in five states– Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur alongwith the present political situation will be taken up for the discussion in the meeting.

The meeting, which is being chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, is being attended by the party’s top brass including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Other prominent party’s senior leaders who are attending today’s meeting include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.