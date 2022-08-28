CWC to decide on Cong poll schedule today

To decide the poll schedule for the party president’s post,

Congress has called the party’s Working Committee meeting on Sunday.

This comes after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation who quit from all the positions of the party. He has also alleged that the whole process of election was a “farce and proxies were being propped up”.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter party’s general secretary organization, KC Venugopal tweeted about a virtual meeting to be held today at 3.30 pm.

“A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation said in his tweet.

A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, as per sources, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president’s post.

As per party insiders, Sonia Gandhi had requested him to contest during a meeting that she held before heading abroad for a medical checkup and treatment.

The Gehlot camp has not confirmed the development, but sources have confirmed that the Congress was looking beyond the Gandhis for the top post. Gehlot himself has said that these things were coming up in the media and he had no knowledge of it.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress was awaiting a nod from the party’s working committee to announce the schedule for electing the next Congress President as the grand old party is still in search of a consensus candidate for the top post after the refusal by Rahul Gandhi.