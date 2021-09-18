CVC recommends adoption of ‘Integrity Pact’ in all govt procurements

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has made the recommendation for implementing the Integrity Pact (IP) in all public procurements by the various Ministries and the Departments. IP helps governments and companies to reduce the high costs and maintain quality control.

IP adoption creates public confidence and trust in the decision-making process.

In its order issued on September 14, 2021, the CVC said that in order to enhance the transparency and probity in public procurement, it has provided the Standard Operative Procedure which also envisages the appointment of an independent external monitor.

“The IP will also envisage the appointment of Independent External Monitor who is an eminent and experienced person of high integrity, adequate experience, a person of high integrity and having unblemished service record are appointed as IEM in any organization, the Commission is empaneling persons of integrity, after following due process to such person,” the order said.

“The panel of such persons is updated at periodic intervals to ensure the constant availability of suitable person for nomination/appointment as IEM,” it added further.

Realizing the importance of IP as a vigilance tool in controlling corruption in public contracting and procurement, the CVC has, through its office Orders recommended the adoption of Integrity Pact to all the Secretaries to the government, all Chairman and Managing Director (CMDs) of the Public sector Units, Public Sector Banks, and all Chief Vigilance Officers and provided them basic guidelines for its implementation in respect of major procurements in the government organizations.

On May 18, 2009, it issued Standard Operating Procedure spelling out all the details of the IP which has been revised as per the need basis and in its latest order on September 14 revised the SoPs and provided the appointment of IEM for all government procurements.

The CVC is an apex vigilance institution to advise and guide Central Government agencies in the field of vigilance.

It is free of control from any executive authority, monitoring all vigilance activities and advising the Central Government’s various authorities in planning, executing, reviewing, and reforming their vigilance work.