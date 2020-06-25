The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday that a central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on 26th-29th June.

The team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen the ongoing efforts for the management of COVID-19.

In a significant ramping of the testing facilities across the country, India now has 1007 diagnostic labs. This includes 734 in the government sector and 273 private labs.

The break-up is as below:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 559 (Govt: 359 + Private: 200)

TrueNat based testing labs : 364 (Govt: 343 + Private: 21)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 84 (Govt: 32 + Private: 52)

From limited COVID-19 tests in Jan 2020, 2,07,871 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to more than 75 lakhs at 75,60,782.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 57.43% amongst COVID-19 patients.

Presently, there are 1,86,514 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

Cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf