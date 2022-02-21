Culture Ministry to organise week-long exhibitions at 75 locations depicting 75 years of achievements in science and technology

Union ministry of culture will organise week-long commemorative exhibitions beginning 22-28 February at 75 locations across the country portraying 75 years of India’s achievements in the field of science and technology as part of ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’.

Giving this information here a Culture Ministry note said ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, a festival of SCoPE (Science Communication Popularisation Extension) coinciding with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will be inaugurated on Tuesday at the national capital’s Vigyan Bhawan by Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous society under culture ministry will work in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, to organize nation-wide commemorative exhibitions ‘75 Years of Independence: India’s Achievements in Science and Technology to celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence. NCSM forms the largest network of science centers and museums in the world under a single administrative umbrella, the culture ministry note stated.

A series of lecture demonstrations under the ambit of Dhara – an Ode to Indian Knowledge System – will also be held. The first event under this series will be dedicated to ‘India’s Contribution to Mathematics through Ages’ and will cover the mathematics of Ancient period – Geometry in Śulbasūtras, Piṅgala’s Chandas-śāstra and Classical Period – Landmarks in Indian Algebra, Jyotpatti, Trigonometry in India, Indeterminate Equations in Indian Algebra and Kerala School: Mādhava’s Infinite Series for π, Calculus of Trigonometric Functions.

Several similar events around ‘Economic Thought in Ancient India’, metallurgy and agriculture, etc. have also been planned.

The week-long programme will be held in various Indian languages such as Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Maithili, and Manipur. There will also be a screening of 75 films on scientific developments and achievements in India on the occasion.

Besides, the Culture ministry in tandem with various science and technology organizations and in partnership with state-level agencies will also hold Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate events at the grass-root level.

The programme has been designed to inspire India’s youth and help them navigate into building a progressive nation and has been organised at 75 locations across the length and breadth of the country from Leh and Srinagar to Port Blair and Kavaratti Islands in Lakshadweep from north to south and from Ahmedabad and Daman to Itanagar, Kohima, and Aizawl from west to east, apart from the national capital of Delhi. The program seeks to bring together multiple ministries, departments, regional stakeholders, and the general public under the banner of Amrit Mahotsav, according to the Culture Ministry note here.