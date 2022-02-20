Culture Ministry to hold two days event to mark International Mother Language Day

Union Ministry of Culture is organizing a two-day event on 21- 22nd February at Indira Gandhi National Center of Arts here under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

A Ministry note stated on Sunday the International Mother Language Day is observed worldwide on 21st February every year to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. The Day is part of a broader initiative to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by people of the world.

“The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day first came from Bangladesh. The general conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) decided to celebrate February 21 as International Mother Language Day in 2000. Every year a unique theme is chosen by UNESCO to celebrate this special day. The theme of 2022 is: “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”, it focuses on the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all;” the Ministry note further added.

The two-day programme is being held in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts IGNCA and UNESCO New Delhi Cluster Office in physical and virtual format.

The keynote address at the event will be delivered by Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, followed by the address of Eric Falt, Director, UNESCO Cluster Office, New Delhi and renowned lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi.

With a line-up of speakers from India and abroad, the event will also witness poetry recitation in the mother tongue, group song and dance in different languages, webinar on ‘Using Technology for Multilingual Learning: Challenges and Opportunities’, launch of book ‘Tribal and Indigenous Languages of India’ written by Prof. Ramesh C Gaur, Dean IGNCA.

Later in the evening, the event ‘Ekam Bharatam’ will witness the presence of the Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi to formally release the ‘Vande Bharatam’ soundtrack. The song which has been co-created by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej along with tabla maestro Bikram Ghosh was a part of the dance presentations by the Ministry of Culture on Republic Day event 2022. The event will also witness music virtuosos perform together live.

Further, there will also be an interactive session among the group of writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, journalists and experts on one stage. The celebration will be followed by cultural performances, according to the ministry.