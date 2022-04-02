Cuba & Chile to buy Basmati Rice from Haryana

Latin American countries Cuba and Chile have

expressed interest to purchase Basmati rice from Haryana. For this, a

delegation of Cuba will visit Haryana next month.

While giving this information on Saturday, a spokesperson of the

Foreign Cooperation Department said the chairman of HAFED Kailash

Bhagat, managing director A Sreenivas and adviser to the department of

foreign cooperation Pawan Choudhary held a meeting with Ambassador of

Cuba to India, Alejandro Simancas Marin and Ambassador of Chile, Juan

Angulo to discuss mutual cooperation with Haryana in various fields.

During the meeting, Cuba and Chile have expressed interest to procure

Basmati rice from Haryana. In addition, opportunities for cooperation

in information technology, pharma and aviation will also be explored

by Cuba. Therefore, a delegation from Cuba will visit Haryana next

month.

The export graph of the state will increase with the purchase of

Basmati rice from Haryana by Cuba and Chile and the trade and

bilateral relations of Haryana with these countries will also get

strengthened, the spokesperson said.

He said the Ambassadors of Cuba and Chile also appreciated the

thinking and vision of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal and said the

initiative taken by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Heart

to Heart Connect relationship is unique and commendable in itself.

The Ambassador of Chile, Juan Angulo said,”We are already working

closely with the Government of India and we are glad that Haryana has

contacted us. Certainly Cuba will take forward its relations with

Haryana,”.

The spokesperson said that the Haryana Government is continuously

making consistent efforts to promote bilateral relations with other

countries. In this episode, Haryana-Africa Conclave Series-1 was

organized with African countries and a meeting was also held with the

delegation of Latin America and Caribbean countries on March 27, 2022

at Surajkund, Faridabad, in which delegations from 11 countries had

participated.