Cuba & Chile to buy Basmati Rice from Haryana

Latin American countries Cuba and Chile have
expressed interest to purchase Basmati rice from Haryana. For this, a
delegation of Cuba will visit Haryana next month.
While giving this information on Saturday, a spokesperson of the
Foreign Cooperation Department said the chairman of HAFED Kailash
Bhagat, managing director A Sreenivas and adviser to the department of
foreign cooperation Pawan Choudhary held a meeting with Ambassador of
Cuba to India, Alejandro Simancas Marin and Ambassador of Chile, Juan
Angulo to discuss mutual cooperation with Haryana in various fields.
During the meeting, Cuba and Chile have expressed interest to procure
Basmati rice from Haryana. In addition, opportunities for cooperation
in information technology, pharma and aviation will also be explored
by Cuba. Therefore, a delegation from Cuba will visit Haryana next
month.
The export graph of the state will increase with the purchase of
Basmati rice from Haryana by Cuba and Chile and the trade and
bilateral relations of Haryana with these countries will also get
strengthened, the spokesperson said.
He said the Ambassadors of Cuba and Chile also appreciated the
thinking and vision of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal and said the
initiative taken by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Heart
to Heart Connect relationship is unique and commendable in itself.
The Ambassador of Chile, Juan Angulo said,”We are already working
closely with the Government of India and we are glad that Haryana has
contacted us. Certainly Cuba will take forward its relations with
Haryana,”.
The spokesperson said that the Haryana Government is continuously
making consistent efforts to promote bilateral relations with other
countries. In this episode, Haryana-Africa Conclave Series-1 was
organized with African countries and a meeting was also held with the
delegation of Latin America and Caribbean countries on March 27, 2022
at Surajkund, Faridabad, in which delegations from 11 countries had
participated.