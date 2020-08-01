Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, called kidnapping a flourishing industry due to which people are living under a cloud of fear.

This comes a day after she had written a letter to the CM in which Gandhi asked about justice for Dr Kafeel Khan.

In her letter in Hindi, Congress general secretary said, “I have written to you earlier highlighting the issue of law and order situation in the state. And now crimes in broad day light are being committed creating fear psychosis among people.”

She further said, according to people, kidnapping has turned into an “industry” in the state and murders have become daily affairs. She also pointed out at increase in rape cases

“And all these things highlight that due to some reason the criminals have no fear of law and administration,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also highlighted the murder of trader Ram Avtar Sharma in Sambhal district while he was returning from his shop. Sharma was shot dead by two bike borne men, who fled with Rs 1 lakh on Thursday night. “I request to arrest the criminals involved in the killing of Ram Avtar Sharma and offer justice to the family,” she said. Traders are living in an atmosphere of fear, she added.

She also took to Twitter and one again attacked the Yogi government in the state. She said (in Hindi), “It’s ‘jungleraj’ in UP. Both crime and Corona are getting out of hand in the state.”

“Dharmendra Choudhary was kidnapped eight days back in Bulandshahr. First he was kidnapped and then on Friday his body was recovered. Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr — in every case law and order has failed. How long will this government continue to sleep?”