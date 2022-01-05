Criminal conspiracy, says Gajendra Shekhawat on PM’s security breach

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP in-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach leading to the cancellation of the PMs visit to Ferozepur town as a ‘criminal conspiracy’.

“Leaking route details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy to agitators, and then allowing them to block the road is a criminal conspiracy,” Shekhawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

“This is a serious compromise in the security of the Prime Minister. Strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible, be it politician, minister or official,” he added.

After a major security breach, the Prime Minister on Wednesday cancelled his visit to Ferozepur town in Punjab, where he was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of Rs 42,750 crore projects, at the last minute.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement, “Today morning, the PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

“When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. Around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM.”