CPRI gets accreditation from NABCB, to facilitate electrical exports

National Accreditation Board for Certifying Bodies (NABCB) has granted certification of electrical equipment to the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI). the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) is an autonomous Society under the Union Ministry of Power.

This accreditation means that Manufacturers who have obtained test Certificates from CPRI would be able to export their products without having to retest or authenticate their products by other bodies outside the country. This would boost indigenous development and manufacturing of electrical products in India, thereby strengthening ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

This would also give a fillip to electrical equipment exports as this accreditation would mean that Indian electrical exporters would not need the retesting of their equipment which made exports cumbersome and time-consuming.

Electrical products manufactured in India are exported to several countries. The exports faced problems in exports as some countries did not accept the test report issued by CPRI due to the lack of ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation. The Power Ministry has now resolved the issue.

The Power Ministry directed CPRI to obtain this accreditation urgently. CPRI bagged Certification for its Test Reports covering Transformers & Reactors, Cables and cable accessories, Capacitors, Switchgear & Control gear, Transmission line accessories and Energy meters.

With CPRI now having this accreditation, Indian exporters do not need to send their products abroad for testing. This is expected to encourage more manufacturing and exports of electrical equipment from India.

The ISO/IEC 17065 Accreditation demonstrates to the market and regulators globally that the agencies have met the requirements for operating certification schemes in a competent, consistent and impartial manner.

The purpose of ISO/IEC 17065 is for conformity assessment or the certification of products, processes and/or services. The Test Report issued by CPRI Test Laboratory will be authenticated by an independent Certifying Division within CPRI which would issue the Test Certificate.