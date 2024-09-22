CPM toughens stand on MLA PV Anvar, urges him to stop weakening party

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan snubbed CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anvar and rejected his accusations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and CM’s political secretary P Sasi, the CPI-M has criticised the Nilambur MLA’s stance of raising allegations against the party and government through the media.

The CPI-M state secretariat on Sunday said that Anwar’s actions weaken the party and the Left Front, urging him to refrain from making public comments. In a statement released on Sunday, the CPI-M state secretariat said the party cannot agree with him in any way. The CPI-M urged Anvar to reconsider his approach, stating that his actions provided ammunition for the party’s enemies.

“PV Anvar works as an LDF-backed independent MLA from Nilambur constituency and is also a member of the CPI-M parliamentary party. He had submitted complaints against the government and the party to the Chief Minister, with copies provided to the party state secretary. The issues mentioned in the complaint are being investigated by the government, while the party is considering its own matters. Amidst these facts, he has been continuously making allegations against the government and the party through the media. The party cannot agree with Anvar’s stance. His actions have become weapons for the party’s enemies to attack both the government and the party. The CPI-M state secretariat requests him to rectify such attitudes and withdraw from moves that weaken the party,” the CPI-M statement said.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday came out against CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anvar, who raised serious allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and the CM’s political secretary P Sasi. The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure with PV Anvar for constantly making accusations against the party in the media.

The Left MLA should have brought the complaint to the attention of the party and the Chief Minister, he said.

“Hacking the phone was something a public servant should not have done. Anwar has no leftist background. He is from Congress,” the CM said, adding that Anwar’s phone hacking will also be investigated.

“If a complaint is received, action will be taken. Anwar filed a complaint here, and the contents were made public several days before it was filed. A special investigation team has been appointed to look into the issues he raised, and an investigation is underway. Appropriate action will be taken as part of the investigation,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister also said that at least one of Anvar’s charges against the ADGP was not supported by evidence. Anvar had alleged that the ADGP had taken money to prevent the arrest of the owner of an online channel. “I verified the claim, but I was unable to corroborate the charges,” the CM said.