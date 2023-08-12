# India

CPM nominates Jaick C Thomas as LDF candidate for Puthuppally bypoll

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | August 12, 2023 9:50 pm

The CPI-M has announced that Jaik C Thomas would contest as the LDF candidate in the upcoming Puthuppally bypoll, scheduled to be conducted on 5 September.
CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan announced the candidature of Jaick C Thomas at a press conference in Kottayam on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, the state secretariat of the CPI-M has approved the candidature of Jaick.
With this, Jaick C Thomas, who is a member of the DYFI state secretariat, earns the distinction of  competing with late Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oomme. In 2016 and 2021, he had contested against Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally constituency.
The UDF has already announced the name of Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen for the Puthuppally bypoll.
The bypoll in Puthuppally was necessitated following the demise of former chief minister Oommen Chandy last month

