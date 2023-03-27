CPI- M Kerala Secretary MV Govindan on Sunday said that his party’s stance on the issue regarding the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha should not be mistaken as support for the Congress leader.

Govindan said the CPI-M has not declared support to Rahul Gandhi in connection with his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Instead, the party came out against the anti-democratic action of the BJP-led government against Rahul Gandhi and this should not be mistaken as the party’s support to Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Govindan’s clarification came in the backdrop of the statements of Congress Kerala leaders expressing doubt over CPI-M’s declaration of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification.

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday said here that on the one hand, the chief minister and the CPI-M made statements supporting Rahul Gandhi and at the same time directed police to brutally attack protesting activists of KSU and youth Congress workers.

Soon after his disqualification, several CPI-M leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of Rahul Gandhi, calling his disqualification as an assault on democracy by the Sangh Parivar Condemning Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the hasty move is the latest chapter in the ongoing assault on democracy by the Sangh Parivar.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the growing intolerance towards criticism has been endangering Indian democracy. In light of the development, democratic forces in the country should stand together and condemn the action against Rahul Gandhi, he added.

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Sunday said that when Rahul Gandhi created a big wave against the Modi administration, the CPI-M members, including the Chief Minister have expressed solidarity with him by posting messages on social media to get the share of people’s ire against the Modi government.

The truth is now out. It was not to support Rahul Gandhi but to get the share of the people’s ire against the Modi government that the CPI-M leaders have condemned Rahul’s disqualification, Satheesan said.