CPIM to decide its voting strategy on June 5

Having two legislators in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the state unit of CPI-M will hold its executive committee meeting to decide its voting strategy for the 10th June Rajaya Sabha Polls here on June 5.

“Whether to abstain or cast a vote in the upper house election in favour of four RS seats would be decided in the meeting to be attended by two of our legislators Balwan Poonia (Bhadara), and Girdharilal (Dungargarh-Bikaner)”, CPIM-Secretary Comrade Amraram told SNS when contacted.

“Though the Congress claims to have 124 MLAs support in the house of 200 members without 2 of CPIM, so it is tricky now.. but wait for the June 5 meeting”, Amraram said, adding of course the comrade would not go with the saffron party.

Meanwhile, as the last date of withdrawal ended today and no one withdrew his nomination papers, thus there are five candidates in the poll fray, an election officer Jogaram said.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari, BJP’s official candidate G S Tiwari, and BJP supported Independent Subhash Chandra, Media baron and Chairman of Essel group are vying for the four seats of RS as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).

Apprehending alleged poaching or horse-trading by Opposition BJP, seven more Congress MLAs including former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Brijendra Ola, two independents, and Jogendra Awana left the Jaipur Airport for Udaipur and reached the 7-star hotel in the lake city of Rajasthan to where about 125 rooms have been booked. So far 72 legislators have landed there, and more would reach by June 5, the party sources said. One of the candidates Pramod Tiwari also joined the MLAs in a highly guarded fencing of the hotel, police security, and intelligence.

Senior BJP MLA Madan Dilwar alleged that the Congress government has deployed the cops of the intelligence agencies to do spying on Opposition legislators at their residences and watch their movements.