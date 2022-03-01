CPI denounces Russian military advances in Ukraine; appeals for end of war

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) today denounced Russian military action in Ukraine and said further advance of the Russian forces must stop and immediate ceasefire be declared.

In a statement, the party said, “The CPI respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and expects mutual trust and friendly neighbourly relations between the two countries.”

Expressing concern over human and material losses in Ukraine as the Russian forces advanced in its neighbouring country, the CPI demanded restoration of peace and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

CPI said “For last few months, the world has witnessed how the US and its NATO allies sent hi-tech armaments to Ukraine and its partners in Eastern Europe as well as deployment of missiles across the Russian border thus aggravating the hostilities between two countries and posing great threats to peace and stability in the region.”

CPI believes that these military conflicts will not bring solution to the both countries, rather it will help the US to use this as “pretext” for its further intervention in the region aiming at control of the market of oil, natural gas and raw materials, the statement said.

CPI said the US, EU and NATO should stop further expansion of NATO towards East, allegedly, with their agenda of “Balkanization of Russia“, and address the Russian security concerns, withdraw all unilateral inhuman sanctions against Russia and respect the “Minsk agreement of 2014” which was agreed by both the Ukraine and Russia.

CPI has welcomed the initiative of the governments of Russia and Ukraine holding talks to find solutions to the present conflicts without outside interference and hoped that just and amicable peace will be achieved through dialogue.