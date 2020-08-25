Collaborative and strategic measures led by the Union Government and implemented by the States/UTs are showing results.

India has registered the highest recoveries in a single day. 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours. In a testimony of the government’s policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently, the total number of recoveries has crossed 24 lakh (24,04,585).

With this, India’s Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 76% (75.92%). The number of recovered patients has outpaced the active cases (7,04,348) by more than 17 lakh. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date.

There has been more than 100% hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 22.24% of the total positive cases.

As a result of the combined efforts of the Union Government and the States/UTs, there have been focused and effective measures of testing, containment through surveillance and contact tracing, isolation in home setting and institutions, coupled with efficient treatment in upgraded medical infrastructure through three categories of COVID facilities.

These comprise the Dedicated COVID Care Centres, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and Dedicated COVID Hospitals. These sustained measures have collectively borne results. The steadily falling Case Fatality Rates stands at 1.84% today.

