Anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive was on Saturday launched simultaneously in the union territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who attended a virtual programme of the vaccine launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Government Medical College (GMC) at Jammu termed it as a historic event dedicated to corona warriors and front line workers.

On the occasion, Lt Governor also inaugurated and witnessed the administering of the first dose of the vaccine to a sanitation in-charge of GMC Jammu.

In Ladakh the drive was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor, RK Mathur at Heart Foundation Hospital in Leh where a safai karamchari of SNM Hospital, Leh, took the first jab in the presence of the Lt. Governor.

Senior officers were present during inauguration of the drive in Jammu and Leh.

Terming the occasion as a historic day in the fight against Covid pandemic, Lt Governor Sinha said he was delighted that the wait for the much-awaited vaccine has finally come to an end.

Lt. Governor said that the vaccination would be given in three phases covering Health Care Workers followed by frontline workers (security forces, police, and other defense personnel) and elderly people in the initial phases.

While detailing about the vaccination programme, Lt Governor said the government has identified 1294 private and 1177 government facilities along with 5400 vaccinators and 14,481 potential vaccinators across J&K. He said that in J&K, 28 lakh persons have been identified who will be given Covid vaccine in the first and second phase on priority.