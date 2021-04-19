As the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in Gurugram, high-rises are emerging as new hotspots in the millennium city.

An indication of this is a sharp rise in containment zones which have gone up from 94 to 119 which include upscale condominiums and high rise apartments, according to a containment zones list released by the district administration.

The data reveals the trend of rising coronavirus cases in residential complexes in the city.

As per the containment zones list, there have been increasing number of cases in residential complexes in various areas of the city, including Orchid Petals Sector-49, Nirvana Country Sector-50, Uniworld Garden Sector-47, Vatika City Sector-49, BPTP Tower Society Sector-57, Vipul Belmonte Sector-53, Emrald Estate Sector-62, Mapsko Casabella Sector-82, Exotica DLF Phase-5, JMD Garden Sector-33, DLF Princeton Estate, Carlton Estate, Wellington Estate and others.

Gurugam reported 2,401 fresh Covid cases on Sunday. The district has 81,725 patients and 69,151 of them have recovered from the illness.

Gurugram now has 12,196 active cases and 11,423 of them are in home isolation. Also, 378 people have lost their lives so far, according to the daily health bulletin.

There is a rising concern among residents with regard to house helps coming in the housing societies for work.

However, in view of the spike in covid-19 cases, the managements of these societies have also issued notices to fellow residents in which they have restricted entry of maids, part time helpers, visitors, property dealers coming to see apartments, labour for renovation work and outsiders. Also, daily essential items are delivered inside these condominium through their guards.

Apart from this, the district administration also issued directions to various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA’s) of high rise societies to take necessary steps to prevent infections of Covid-19.

In the order, the RWAs of high rise condominiums, gated colonies have been told to make sure that the people living there must wear masks and everyone should be encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu App, maintain the records of visitors at the entry and exit points of the colony properly and keep residents informed about the orders issued by the government from time to time, such as email bulletins, notice boards, social media, WhatsApp or other messenger channels.

“Ideally house helps should be kept at home and not allowed to venture out. Also, We have put in place Covid norms every corner of the society to make people aware about Covid infections. Outsiders and visitors are strictly prohibited inside the societies. Those going out for work are being senitized and screened at the entry gates of the condos,” a member of a RWA told IANS.