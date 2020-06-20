According to a memo released by the Government of India, during the last 24 hours, a total of 9,120 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 2,13,830 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

With this, the recovery rate is 54.13% amongst COVID-19 patients and a total of 2,13,830 Patients have been cured of COVID-19 till now.

Presently, there are 1,68,269 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The number of government labs has been increased to 715 and private labs has been increased to 259 (A total of 974).

The break-up is given as:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 543 (Govt: 350 + Private: 193)

TrueNat based testing labs : 356 (Govt: 338 + Private: 18)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 75 (Govt: 27 + Private: 48)

In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 66,16,496.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf