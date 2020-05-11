Coronavirus patients can end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms or date of sampling and if they have no fever for 10 days without getting tested again for COVID-19, according to the Government’s revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild or pre-symptomatic cases.

The revised guidelines released by the health ministry reiterates that patients, who are pre-symptomatic or have very mild symptoms, can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence so as to avoid contact with other family members.

Earlier in an advisory in April too, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that very mild or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 patients can stay in home isolation, if they have the requisite facility at their residence.

Earlier, it was stated that patients under home isolation can end home isolation if their symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him or her to be free of infection after lab test are done.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 4,213 cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 67,152 in the country.

As many as 97 deaths were reported in the same period taking the toll to 2,206.

Of the total Coronavirus cases, 44,029 are active cases and as many as 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday, released a new discharge policy based on symptom and time. The order allows mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases to be released after three fever free days without testing, but they have to be in home isolation for 7 days.

“Discharge policy has been changed because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom and time-based strategy. We have also changed it based on this,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry said in a press briefing.

Last Saturday, the Central government changed its policy on discharge of COVID-19 patients from care facilities, and only “severe” cases will now be tested before they are discharged.

According to the earlier policy, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID care facility “will undergo temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring.” The patient “can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days”. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow home isolation for seven days.