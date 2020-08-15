The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that India has reached another record of highest single-day recoveries as the country posted the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 57,381 people being recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours.

With such high level of recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has soared past 70% ensuring more and more patients are recovering. To further build on this achievement, 32 States/UTs have exceeded the 50% mark while 12 States/UTs have exceeded the national Recovery Rate.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 18 lakh mark on Saturday (18,08,936). The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and crossed 11 lakh (pegged at 11,40,716 on Saturday).

The current active cases (6,68,220) compose the actual caseload of the country. It is 26.45% of the total positive cases as on Saturday, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, up-gradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through teleconsultation sessions of AIIMS, New Delhi etc., have in tandem resulted in seamless efficient patient management.

This has ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94%.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf