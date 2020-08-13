India touched another peak of highest-ever single day recoveries of 56,383 in a single day. With this number, the total recovered COVID-19 patients have touched nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982) as on Thursday.

The concerted, focussed and collaborative efforts of the Centre and the State/UT governments along with the support of lakhs of frontline workers have ensured the successful implementation of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively and TREATING efficiently through an array of measures including supervised home isolation, and effective clinical management of severe and critical patients through the Standard of Care advised by the Centre.

With the increasing number of recoveries, while the Recovery Rate has crossed 70% (70.77% today), the case mortality among COVID patients has further regressed to 1.96% and steadily declining.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country, which is the Active Cases, has reduced and currently is only 27.27% of the total positive cases.

The recoveries exceed the active cases (6,53,622) by more than 10 lakh.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf