Covid-19: India logs 14,148 cases, 302 deaths in a day

India witnessed a slight dip in daily Covid numbers on Thursday after it logged 14,148 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-9 cases to 4,28,81,179, while the active cases declined to 1,48,359, Union Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in last 24 hours dropping the active Covid caseload to 1,48,359 that constitutes 0.35 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The total fatality tally climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 more deaths in last 24 hours, the data showed.

The 302 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala and 23 from Maharashtra.

Of the total 5,12,924 deaths been reported so far in the country so far, 1,43,656 are from Maharashtra, 64,591 from Kerala, 39,866 from Karnataka, 37,993 from Tamil Nadu, 26,109 from Delhi, 23,445 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,159 from West Bengal.

The recovery of 30,009 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,19,896 and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent, the data showed..

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.60 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.22 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,55,147 tests were carried out across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.35 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of over 30.49 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 176.52 crore as of this morning. This has been achieved through 2,01,49,530 sessions.

More than 10.79 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.