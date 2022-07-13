Court extends NIA custody of three accused in Udaipur beheaded case till July 16, four others sent to jail

Out of seven accused in the Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal beheaded case who were produced in court, the Special NIA court on Tuesday extended the PC remand period of two main accused Riyaz Attari and Gaus Mohammed, and a recently arrested Farahad Mohammad till July 16.

Whereas the NIA court judge sent four other accused Ashiq Hussain, Mohd Mohsin, Wasim Attari, and Mohsin Khan to Jail after hearing the case this afternoon for about 90 minutes.

The media was not allowed to enter the court premises at the Collectorate annex, and one of the lawyers present there apprised the court’s order to the media.

All accused were brought in a highly secured bus from Ajmer and taken back under the armed cops’ presence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tailor was allegedly beheaded by the two main assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur on the afternoon of June 28. Both the accused Riyaz and Gaus were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district by the state police on the same day. While four others were arrested later for their alleged role in conspiracy and recce. One accused was arrested from Hyderabad by NIA cops.