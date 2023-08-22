Couple battered to death in UP in a case of honour killing

In a horrifying case of honour killing, a young couple was killed by the girl’s family in Mehnoun village of Dhanpur late Sunday night.

Family members of the girl caught the boy and the girl meeting with each other in their house late at night and killed them on the spot.

The body of the boy was recovered from a sugarcane field outside the village on Monday morning while that of the girl was yet to be recovered. However, police reports said that her body had been buried in the sand dunes near the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

The police have arrested two people, the father and brother of the girl, for the twin murders.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said the youth’s father, Bindeshwari Prasad Chaurasia, informed the police about his son’s disappearance after which the police started an investigation.

In the preliminary investigation, along with the disappearance of the young man, there was a clue about the death of the girl and the sudden funeral. On a thorough investigation, the double murder was revealed, he said.

“We took the girl’s father and brother into custody who confessed to the crime,” the SP said, adding that efforts were on to recover the body of the girl buried underneath the sand in Ayodhya.