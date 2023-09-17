Country wants change and we are ready for 2024, Congress says

Confident that the country wants change after nine years of NDA rule, the extended Congress Working Committee, which discussed the election preparedness of the party on Sunday, concluded that it was fully ready for the battle ahead. However, the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, warned his party men of complacency and emphasized on the importance of organizational unity and prioritizing its success ahead of personal interests and differences.

In his opening speech, Kharge attacked the prime minister, Narendra Modi, accusing him of being narcissistic. “The prime minister refuses to address the concerns of the poor, farmers, labourers, women, and the youth; instead, he cannot look beyond himself … We must unite and overthrow this dictatorial government to save our democracy,” he said.

Citing the Karnataka assembly election, which the Congress won decisively, Kharge said it was possible only because it was united. The Congress chief called on his party members to oust the BJP in the general election next year. He said, “2024 marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s election as the Congress president. The most fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024.”

Later, in a statement, the extended CWC said it was confident of receiving a “decisive mandate” from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana in the assembly elections that will be held in a few months. The statement also reaffirmed the party’s preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It said: “The Congress is fully ready for the battle ahead.”

Kharge also reminded party members that they should be prepared for possible elections in Jammu & Kashmir as well. He said the new model of social justice and welfarism pioneered by Congress governments of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan must be publicized highlighting the welfare schemes.

CWC member Pawan Khera said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke on the need for ideological clarity and urged party members to avoid the “traps” set by BJP to divert attention from core issues. He also said that the Congress was essentially a movement, which also has an organization. It is the movement that propels the organization, which sets it apart from other parties.

Women Reservation Bill

In its resolution, the Congress Working Committee also demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of Parliament.

CWC member Jairam Ramesh pointed out, “Bills introduced in Rajya Sabha do not lapse. The Women’s Reservation Bill is very much active. The Congress party for the past nine years has been demanding that the Women’s Reservation Bill already passed by the Rajya Sabha should now get passed by the Lok Sabha as well.”

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Ramesh gave the background and said it was Rajiv Gandhi who first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas, in May 1989. It was passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha. But under PV Narasimha Rao, both bills were passed and became law. Dr Manmohan Singh had brought the Women’s Reservation Bill for Parliament. Although Rajya Sabha passed it, it was not taken up in Lok Sabha.

BRS MLC from Telangana’s Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who has of late taken up the cudgels for the Women’s Reservation Bill, welcomed the decision of the CWC. She said, “I hope the Congress party will maintain the same spirit in the upcoming Parliament session to exert pressure on the ruling party to introduce and pass the bill.”