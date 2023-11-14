Corruption taking place with ‘double speed’ in MP, not ‘double engine’ govt : Rahul

Slamming the BJP’s “double engine government” slogan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed corruption is taking place with double speed in the saffron party-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing poll rallies at Vidisha and Khargapur, he said the Congress government formed in the state in 2018 was “stolen” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020.

He told the crowd that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and some industrialists stole the Congress government, which the people had voted to power.

Advertisement

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP betrayed farmers, small traders, youth, labourers and the poor people of the state who had voted the Congress to power. He urged the people to remember that they had chosen the Congress and not the BJP five years ago.

The BJP had toppled the 15-month old Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020 with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected with 22 MLAs, including six ministers.

The Gandhi scion accused the BJP-led state government of being utterly corrupt and carrying out numerous scams in all fields. He said the Kamal Nath government, on the other hand, had fulfilled its promise of waiving loans of farmers.

“We had waived the loans of 27 lakh farmers,” he said.

He urged the people to bring the Congress to power in the polls slated for

November 17.