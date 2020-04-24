Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished village panchayats across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

To mark the occasion, PM Modi launched a unified e-Gram Swaraj portal ‘Swamitva’ and a mobile application to provide gram panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their development plans.

Inaugurating the website, the Prime Minister said the portal will bring transparency in Indian Panchayat system while the scheme will end property disputes by mapping village properties through the use of drones.

Interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing, PM Modi said the Coronavirus pandemic has taught the biggest lesson of self-reliance.

He said, villages in India have given the mantra of “Do gaj doori” to define social distancing in simpler terms, to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Stressing on the importance of social distancing, he said the virus doesn’t go anywhere on its own but “will enter your houses only if you invite it”.

“Coronavirus has sent so many challenges our way, but we must always learn from the situation we are in life. Coronavirus has also given us a lot to think about and taught us a lot about the way we act. It has given us direction to the way we move forward and the way we love. It has made it absolutely clear that we have to depend only on ourselves for our survival,” PM Modi said.

Saluting the people living in villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians with their limited resources are not bowing to Coronavirus but facing it with resolve and determination.

National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated on April 24 as it marks a defining moment in the history of decentralisation of power to the grassroots level, with the institutionalisation of Panchayati Raj through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, which came into force on April 24, 1993.

In India, the COVID-19 cases crossed 23,000-mark while the death toll rose to 718 on Friday morning, according to the Union health ministry data.