As the COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent the coronavirus.

Th global death toll crossed 10,000 on Friday with 244,421 confirmed cases worldwide. With 3,405 deaths Italy has now become the country with most casualties. China had reported 3,245 deaths however on for a second consecutive day the country has reported zero cases.