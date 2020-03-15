The novel Coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Hubei province of China, has infected more than 1, 56,000 people and killed over 5,800 globally.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the SAARC leaders via video conference on fighting Coronavirus. Another inter-governmental organisation, G7 leaders will discuss the importance of a coordinated response to the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, according to 10 Downing Street following a phone conversation between Boris Johnson and Japanese prime minister Shinzō Abe, reports The Guardian

In India, the number of Coronavirus cases have gone up to 107 on Sunday, which includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said with a surge in the number of cases reported from Maharashtra rising to 31.

A special Air India aircraft carrying 211 Indian students and seven compassionate cases, who were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, landed in Delhi today morning.

Meanwhile, another batch of 234 Indians stranded in Iran also reached Delhi in a Mahan Air flight early this morning. They were sent to an army quarantine facility in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in two Air India flights.

While a 76-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Thursday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.

Delhi has reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far. Karnataka has six Coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 19,Ladakh 3 and Jammu and Kashmir 2.

Besides, Rajasthan also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 22 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.