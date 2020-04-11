India’s total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 7447 with 239 fatalities. The country’s marked its sharpest rise with 40 deaths and 1035 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

However, the Government has reiterated that there has been no ‘community transmission’ in the country yet.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit with 1574 active cases, 110 deaths and 188 people having been cured. Tamil Nadu is the second worst hit state in India with a total of 943 cases including 8 deaths.

With more than 180 cases in just 24 hours, the national capital reported the third highest number with 903 active cases, 13 deaths and 25 patients having been discharged after being cured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likley to hold a video conference with the chief ministers of states to put a rest to the speculations about the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 24, is expected to end on April 14 till now.

On Friday, Punjab became the second state after Odisha to extend the 21-day lockdown till May 1 in the wake of growing number of cases of the Coronavirus.

However, the lockdown in the state will be lifted for farmers in view of the upcoming harvest season.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the ongoing lockdown should continue, while noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are “horrendous and frightening”.

Meanwhile, global Coronavirus deaths have increased to 102,753, while the total number of cases worldwide has surpassed 1.6 million as countries greet Easter weekend.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of infections increased to 1,698,416, while the tally of those who recovered from the deadly disease stood at 376,677, according to the varsity’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

In terms of cases, the US had the highest in the world at 501,301, followed by Spain 158,273, Italy 147,577 and France 125,931.

Italy accounted for the highest death toll at 18,849, with the US in the second place with 18,769 fatalities.

Other countries with more than 10,000 deaths include Spain (16,081) and France (13,197).

Although the pandemic originated in China last December, it now only accounts for 3,343 deaths with 83,003 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, recovered patients are testing positive in what appears to be a second round of the Coronavirus.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being reinfected.

On the day set aside to mark Christ’s crucifixion, most churches stood empty. Christians around the world commemorated Good Friday behind closed doors, seeking solace in online services and trying to uphold traditions in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to improve after his release from intensive care yesterday and is now able walk short distances, according to his office.

Johnson remains in a hospital ward after spending three nights in the ICU.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of the dangers of lifting restrictions too quickly even as it welcomed the slowing of the virus in some countries.

“I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions,” WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

“The WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence.

“The way down can be as dangerous as the way up, if not managed properly.”