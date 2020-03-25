With a population of 1.3 billion, India has gone under a complete lockdown from Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously which has claimed 18,901 lives globally.

On Tuesday the death toll climbed to 11 in India with 562 cases.

The Centre, has put in place a provision of Rs 15,000 crores for treating coronavirus patients and strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country.

India is not the only country to announce an unprecedented lockdown, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom also called for a three-week shutdown in the country on Tuesday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the G20 nations on Tuesday to adopt a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developing countries trying to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a letter to G20 leaders that they account for 85% of the worlds gross domestic product and have a direct interest and critical role to play in helping developing countries cope with the crisis.

“Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world,” the UN chief said. “We must create the conditions and mobilise the resources necessary to ensure that developing countries have equal opportunities to respond to this crisis in their communities and economies.”

Guterres warned, Anything short of this commitment would lead to a pandemic of apocalyptic proportions affecting us all. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said G20 leaders are expected to hold a virtual summit meeting Thursday.