India witnessed the highest jump in the cases of Coronavirus on Sunday with 26 new cases reported including 17 foreign nationals. The Ministry of Health says 13 people have recovered so far and two people have died.

Of the new cases, 18 were reported from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 3 from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At 32, Maharashtra has now overtaken Kerala (22) as the state with the highest number of cases.

The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.