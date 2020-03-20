As COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the globe Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus. He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent Coronavirus.

So far, India has reported 223 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with five deaths, the latest being an Italian tourist, who had reportedly been cured of the COVID-19, died of heart attack at hospital in Jaipur today.

The rise in the number of confirmed cases comes even as the Government imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, stopping international flights from Sunday and shutting down offices and schools.

After CBSE, now ICSE has postponed board exams while the UGC has directed all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone examinations till March-end.

Th global death toll crossed 10,000 on Friday with 244,421 confirmed cases worldwide. With 3,405 deaths Italy has now become the country with most casualties. China had reported 3,245 deaths however on for a second consecutive day the country has reported zero cases.

Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the country with the most deaths from Coronavirus as the UN chief warned “millions” could die if it spreads unchecked around the globe.

In the US, two lawmakers have been confirmed positive of the Coronavirus as the number of deaths crossed 150 in America, while about 10,000 people have been infected.