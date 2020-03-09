A 3-year-old from Kerala and a 63-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus disease taking the total number of confirmed cases to 41 in India.

On Sunday, five fresh cases — including three who evaded screening on return from Italy — were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert.

In view of the rising cases, several primary schools have been shut across the country including the national capital till March 31.

Assam, too, has quarantined at least 400 people after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan after travelling through the state recently.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus has surged above 3,500 and the virus has infected almost 105,000 in 95 countries and territories.

The main countries affected are mainland China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and Germany.

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total accumulated number of confirmed cases to 80,735. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119,

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday.