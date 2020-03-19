In the second incident in two days, six Singapore-returned passengers with ‘home quarantine’ stamps on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

“They were in B1 and B2 coaches and were detected by alert Western Railway officials and the co-passengers. They were offloaded at Borivali station and handed over to a medical team,” said the official.

This is the second major scare after four students coming from Germany were deboarded at Palghar from the Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express on Wednesday after they were detected travelling with the compulsory 14-day ‘quarantine’ stamps.

In both cases, its not clear how they managed to evade the attention of the Mumbai health authorities, reach the railway station, book tickets, board the train and travel unhindered for over an hour before being offloaded.

Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, on Monday said it would “stamp” all those who have been sent to home quarantine amid scare over the pandemic. It has been described as a precautionary measure in the wake of suspected patients escaping from treatment centres in the last few days.

“Left hand of those under home quarantine will be stamped to identify them easily”, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting with top officials of the state took the decision.

“It is not a crime if somebody is infected by Covid-19. They must be given proper medical treatment and psychological support. The Epidemic Diseases Act has been invoked in the interest of the people and the district administration must create awareness on it,” Thackeray had said.

Late on Monday evening, Greater Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued orders to all officials concerned at hospitals and the airport, asking them to ‘stamp’ behind the left palm of those under home quarantine, dates of isolation, with an ink that would last for 14 days.

The stamp is being done with indelible ink – applied to voters during elections – on the left hand indicating “that person/patient is under compulsory home quarantine” for 14 days.

The state government has also made it a punishable offence if any person attempts to evade the compulsory quarantine, or breaks ‘home quarantine’ and would forcibly move such person to a government isolation facility.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray once again on Thursday again appealed to all who have been recommended ‘quarantine’ to not venture out in public as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

India has so far reported 169 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus with three fatalities. The number of confirmed cases has seen a sharp rise since past two weeks even as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing CBSE and ICSE class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.