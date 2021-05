The corona curfew in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till 31 May.

The UT administration on Saturday announced that the curfew that was earlier extended till 24 May will now remain operative till 7 am on 31 May.

The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs are being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities does not suffer.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Leh in Ladakh has extended the curfew till 7 June.