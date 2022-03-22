Cop killed in brief shootout with terrorists in Srinagar

A policeman was killed in a “brief shootout” with terrorists near Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

The J&K Police constable Amir Hussain Lone (30 years) was critically wounded in the shootout in downtown Soura in Srinagar city and later succumbed in the hospital.

The constable belonged to Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Constable Aamir Hussian, who had bullets injuries in the upper parts of his body, including the neck, was rushed to SKIMS Soura where he died.

It is believed that a terrorist was also injured in the gunfight but he managed to escape. The area has been cordoned by security forces.

A civilian was on Monday evening shot dead by terrorists in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, whereas a Bihari labourer was critically injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The civilian killed in Budgam was identified as Tajamul Mohi-ud-Din Rather who was shot by terrorists near his home at Gotpora in Budgam.

Police said the man succumbed to his injuries later.

According to reports, in another incident, terrorists shot at a labourer from Bihar in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The injured is being shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. Police said security forces have cordoned off the area.

The labourer identified as Bisujeet Kumar son of Paras Mandan of Bihar was attacked at Gangoo Pulwama, leaving him injured.

He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama. A police officer said that Kumar had bullet injuries on his back and was shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment.