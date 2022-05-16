Cop commits suicide in Andhra

A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Monday.

The event occurred at Etcherla, Srikakulam district, in the Armed Reserve (AR) police quarters. Subba Rao, an AR constable, was discovered hanging in his room, according to police.

After attending the roll call, the policeman is suspected of committing suicide. The body was moved for an autopsy.

The reason for the officer’s excessive action is unknown. According to a police official, the case has been filed and the investigation has begun.

This is the second police officer suicide in three days in Andhra Pradesh. On May 14, a sub-inspector in Kakinada district shot himself with his service handgun.

M. Gopal Krishna was a police officer at the district’s Sarpavaram police station. He expressed his dissatisfaction with his employment in a suicide letter.

(with inputs from IANS)