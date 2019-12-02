As the business for the day began in the Parliament, the ruling as well as opposition parties condemned increased crimes against women in the country and called for strong action against the accused in the wake of the gruesome rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prabhat Jha had given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘increasing crimes against women especially the incident in Hyderabad’.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave the Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over ‘increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident’.

Speaking on the matter, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said that the people need a government that takes stern action against such incidents.

She said that the convicts in such cases “need to be brought out in the public and lynched”.

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth claimed that the country is no more safe for children and women. She further demanded death for the four accused in the rape and murder of the Hyderabad doctor before December 31. The MP also called for setting up a fast-track court to carry out proceedings in the case and added that “Justice delayed is justice denied”.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his speech said that no government or leader would want such incidents to in their state. He said that such acts cannot be just eradicated by making laws but that there is a need to stand together against such crimes.

Congress’ Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place on an emergency basis.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, in his address on crimes against women, said what is required is not a new bill but political will, administrative skill and change of mindset to go for the kill of the social evil.

Meanwhile, the issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha.

The All India Trinamool Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena and Congress had given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over ‘gangrape and killing of girls in Hyderabad’.

Speaking in the lower house, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh the Hyderabad case has brought shame to the entire country and hurt everyone. He further called for stringent punishment for the accused in the case.

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MP in Lok Sabha from Nalgonda, Telangana, claimed that one of the reasons for the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor. He also requested a fast-track court to be set up and the accused be hanged till death.

In a shocking and gruesome incident, a 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

The police on Thursday morning found the charred body of the victim near Shadnagar.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned to the same place around 9 pm, she found the two-wheeler punctured.

Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim and the doctor was raped and murdered by those who offered to help her in rectifying the punctured vehicle.

Those detained include a truck driver and a cleaner. The police suspect the girl was gangraped by the accused, who later strangulated her to death and burnt the body.

All four accused in the gangrape and murder of veterinarian were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.