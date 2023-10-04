Congress woos alienated Tripura leader

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer Congress is on the lookout for prospective allies in the North East. In this context, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar called on Tripura Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman to return to Congress in the interest of Tripura.

“Mr Pradyut Debbarman was our president (Tripura Congress) earlier. We may have differences sometimes. However, in the interest of Tripura and India, he should come back,” he told The Statesman.

Ajoy Kumar, the Congress leader in charge of Tripura, further said, “It would be good for him (Debbarman) and good for us if he joins the Congress. I hope he will come back.”

Earlier, senior Congress leader from Tripura and MLA Sudip Roy Barman had called upon the Tipra Motha chief to merge his party with the grand old party.

It may noted here that Debbarman, who resigned from the Congress in 2019 after serving served it as president of the Tripura Congress, later, floated his own party, the Tipra Motha. The party won 13 of the 60 seats in the Assembly elections in the state held earlier this year, while the Congress managed to win three seats.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the elections with 32 Assembly seats.