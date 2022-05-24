Congress to win 3 out of 4 RS biennial polls in Rajasthan: claims Pilot

Confident with the MLAs’ number game in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Sachin Pilot, Congress’ young brigade leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, on Tuesday said his party would win three out of 4 Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial slated for June 10.

“We have a majority in terms of a number of party and supporting MLAs, hence I am firm that we will win on three out of four RS seats”, Pilot told the media during his visit to his constituency in Tonk.

“Whoever the party high command nominates as a candidate, will send him after winning”, he assured.

Meanwhile, eleven Independent MLAs who met the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with their open support & vote for the Congress candidates in RS polls, the party is anticipating 41-41-41 MLAs vote each for three of its candidates. In the House of 200 MLAs, now the ruling Congress claims to have 126 MLAs’ support. Whereas BJP has a total of 72 MLAs, and RLP 3, CPM 2, and BTP 2.

Rajasthan will go for four Rajya Sabha biennial elections on June 10 as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan) for which the Election Commission of India has announced the biennial polls on 57 RS seats including four in Rajasthan.

At present out of 10 RS MPs in Rajasthan, the Congress and the BJP are having three representatives each in Rajya Sabha after the retirement of four MPs (all BJP). Congress’ three RS MPs are: Dr. Manmohan Singh, Neeraj Dangi, K V Venugopal, and BJP’s sitting RS MPs are Bhupendra Yadav (Union Minister), Dr. K L Meena, and Rajendra Gehlot.

In the coming RS Biennial out of four seats the Congress will have a majority on two seats to win the biennials, BJP on one, and on the fourth seats, there would be a tough poll battle as anyone who will contest it would require 41 MLAs’ vote on first priority. Each contestant would have to have 41 first priority votes to win to be RS MP.

Whereas the Congress has no representatives in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan as BJP enjoys 24 BJP MPs and one RLP MP ( who later broke up its alliance with NDA on the three farmers’ bills dispute and involved himself with the Farmers Agitation last year).

As the EC made its notification today, there was no nomination filed in Rajasthan. Neither Congress nor the BJP declared their candidates and stared at the party’s high command for candidates’ nominations. The last date for filing a nomination would be May 31, and the withdrawal of nomination papers by June 3. If required the polling will be held on June 10.