Congress will force Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief: Kharge

Veteran Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, asserted that the party would ‘force’ Rahul Gandhi to take up the post of grand old party president as he is a well-known leader across pan-India.

The majority of the party leaders feel that Rahul Gandhi should take over as the party president but there is no clarity from him since he left the post after the 2019 poll debacle.

Backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of party president, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha stressed that there is no other alternative within the party for the post of Congress president.

Kharge further said that the grand old party will ask Rahul Gandhi and will ‘force’ and request him to take up the post of Congress president.

“We will try to pursue Rahul Gandhi,” the former Union Minister asserted.

The Congress has called a meeting of its Working Committee on Sunday to decide the poll schedule for the party president’s post.

“A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” tweeted KC Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation.